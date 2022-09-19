 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everybody makes mistakes: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s favorite team growing up was FC Barcelona

Shame! Shame! Shame!

National team ahead of games against Hungary and England Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is one of the most beloved players among the club’s ample, worldwide fanbase.

Despite his tremendous performances on the pitch and his good demeanor off the field, Musiala does have a deep, dark secret which will expose one of his only flaws: Musiala was an FC Barcelona fan.

“FC Barcelona was my ‘go-to team’, my favorite team. I had a (Lionel) Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi (Hernandez), (Andrés) Iniesta, (Sergio) Busquets — that fascinated me. I could always watch their games again and again,” Musiala told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala got a chance to defeat his boyhood favorites last weekend when the Bavarians downed FC Barcelona 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. In just a few weeks, Musiala will get the opportunity to play at Camp Nou — in front of a raucous crows, which is something he did not experience the last time he was there.

“The last time the stadium wasn’t full. This time it’s going to be different. It will be fantastic,” Musiala said.

