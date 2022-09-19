Party Boys: Bayern Munich players let loose at Oktoberfest celebration

After a disappointing match against FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich had a team obligation to attend an Oktoberfest event on behalf of club sponsor Paulaner on Sunday.

The obligation turned into good times, however, and we are not just talking about the way Matthijs de Ligt is ogling that pretzel that Thomas Muller is about to wolf down in our lead picture.

Some of the boys need to let loose a little and maybe shake off the malaise that has bogged down the team of late. Specifically, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Lucas Hernández and Sven Ulreich got after it a bit with Hernandez and Davies being designated as the “Party Kings”:

Nach dem gemeinsamen Team-Besuch auf der #Wiesn feierten am Sonntagabend noch einige Bayern-Stars weiter im Käfer-Zelt, darunter: Neuer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies, Gnabry, Hernández und Ulreich. Partykönige eindeutig: @AlphonsoDavies und @LucasHernandez. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung — Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) September 19, 2022

After the joint team visit to the #Wiesn a few Bayern stars continued to celebrate in the Käfer tent on Sunday evening, including: Neuer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies, Gnabry, Hernández and Ulreich. Party kings clearly: @AlphonsoDavies and @LucasHernandez. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Good for them...a little team bonding and good times are probably much needed right now.

There is no truth to the rumor, however, that Ulreich was walking around shirtless, double-fisting, and yelling out “Who wants to climb #SvenTheWall?” — as much as we all wish there was.