Bavarian Podcast Works S5E12: Will Bayern Munich move forward with Julian Nagelsmann?; a quick look forward to Germany and more!

Bayern Munich suffered their first loss of the season against a struggling Augsburg side. With players unable to capitalize on chances and unwilling to track back at times, it seems there are issues popping up everywhere at FC Bayern. Tom and Samrin try to make sense of the issues and discuss the following:
- What Tom thinks the main issue with Bayern currently is.
- Is Julian Nagelsmann’s job truly at risk?
- Are there signs of problems in the dressing room?
- What is happening with the front quartet at Bayern?
- Whether Robert Lewandowski is missed.
- Whether Bayern should sign a striker in January.
- Can Bayern work without a true number nine?
- Will the poor finishing of Bayern’s front line impact the German National Team?
- How the players’ performance with Hansi Flick might possibly impact Julian Nagelsmann.
