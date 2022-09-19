 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Leroy Sané earns praise from Hansi Flick after decisive performances against Barcelona and Inter Milan

The winger has been on a goalscoring streak, earning the praise of his national team coach.

By RuneKingThor
/ new
Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s treble-winning manager Hansi Flick was full of praise for Leroy Sané. Now, at the helm of the national team, Flick is pleased that the winger’s confidence has improved and showered him with big praise (Abendzeitung). With the FIFA World Cup hardly a couple of months away, German players getting in form will be big boost for Flick as he hopes to bring home a 5th World Cup for Germany.

Emphasising on how dangerous Sané is for the opposition to deal with, regarding the spaces he finds and the pace, he zooms past defenders with, Flick said, “In Milan and against Barcelona, you saw: He is a player who is hard to stop. When he brings his speed, he is simply one of the best there is in this position.”

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
Sané scoring past Ter Stegen with his weaker foot after leaving the Barcelona defenders in the dust
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

In 10 appearances, Leroy has scored five goals and made three assists in all competitions so far. He scored important goals and both Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the Champions League and has been filling a central playmaking as well as goal scoring role with the space available after Robert Lewandowski’s departure. It is sort of similar to that of Lionel Messi’s, in his early days at Barca albeit the two players have a very different style of play. Having said that, Sane is still growing into this new role and time will tell where he will fully find his feet.

“I think it’s great that he’s scoring goals,” Flick continued, “I often had the feeling that he preferred to pass the ball, so I’m even more pleased that he now has more confidence in his qualities. I’ve always been a big fan of his, he can make the difference.”

Bayern in good form is generally a good sign for Germany as Bayern players tend to form the core German squad and Flick will hope that the team as a whole can get back into form.

In This Stream

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 38 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works