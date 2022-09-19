Bayern president Herbert Hainer criticizes FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against FC Barcelona, Bayern president Herbert Hainer recently spoke to Sport. During the interview, the topics of Joan Laporta (president of Barcelona) and Florentino Perez (president of Real Madrid) came up, as well as their involvement in the proposed Super League. As the General Director of Adidas, Hainer confirmed that he had to negotiate with Perez. In fact, he called him a ‘tough negotiator’.

After this is when the topics of the Super League came up, as both Barca and Real Madrid have confirmed that they are still a part of it. Bayern, however, were never a part of the plans, and rejected the idea immediately.

“In everything you do, you have to put the interests of the fans at the centre of it, and the reaction of the fans said it all. I have to say that I like the Champions League of UEFA because it is a fantastic competition in which the best clubs compete,” Hainer said. “If we look at the quarter-finals or in the round of 16, the most prestigious clubs play amongst themselves anyway. Real Madrid are always there, Barcelona, Bayern, City, Liverpool, et cetera.”

He subtly implied that the two clubs did not pay attention to their fans or what they wanted, referring to the fact that Bayern are fan-owned.

It’s surprising to see that talks about the Super League are still going on, and clubs as big as Real Madrid still back it, considering the massive outcry that followed. What do you think? Was Hainer right to criticize them? Let us know in the comments!