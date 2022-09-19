Jamal Musiala is “Bambi” for now, but wants to be something much greater

Jamal Musiala started off the 2022/23 season in spectacular fashion. He was the shining star of Bayern Munich’s first few matches and attracted the interest of many across the sports world. The young German has earned himself the nickname “Bambi” but Musiala wants to evolve into something greater in the coming years.

Despite having success early on his career, Musiala remains eager to keep developing and taking steps in his career towards greatness. He put in work in the off-season and the progress is evident. Musiala has been an X-factor for Bayern this season.

Jamal Musiala in @SPORTBILD interview: "At the end of last season, I decided to develop my game and take a step forward. I'm happy that I was already able to implement a part of that quickly" pic.twitter.com/lMYIdcs3B5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 6, 2022

“I think ‘Bambi’ will stay with me in public for a long time. But I want to take the next step from the youngster, the talent. It’s time for the next level,” Musiala explained about his nickname.

Great to see such drive and commitment from a young star, and this is the kind of attitude he will need to continue in order to thrive in this Bayern squad. The sky is the limit for Bambi.