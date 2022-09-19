 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

List of Bayern Munich international call-ups

See which Bayern Munich players got called up for international duty.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s roster is littered with international players, who will have a very heavy workload in the coming weeks.

Let’s take a look at which players have been called up to their respective countries:

Austria

  • Marcel Sabitzer

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

Croatia

  • Josip Stanišić

Croatia U-21

  • Gabriel Vidović (on load with Vitesse)

France

  • Benjamin Pavard
  • Dayot Upamecano

France U-19

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Thomas Müller
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Manuel Neuer
  • Leroy Sané

Germany U-20

  • Jamie Lawrence (on loan with Magdeburg)

Germany U-19

  • Yusuf Kabadayi
  • Lucas Copado (standby list)
  • Justin Janitzek (standby list)

Germany U-18

  • Paul Wanner
  • Arijon Ibrahimović
  • Vincent Manuba
  • Benjamin Ballis (standby list)
  • Emirhan Demircan (standby list)

Germany U-17

  • Max Schmitt
  • Christian Fopossi Kouam
  • Maximilian Hennig
  • Paul Scholl
  • Robert Ramsak (standby list)

Germany U-16

  • Adin Licina
  • Oluwaseyi Wilson
  • Leon Klanac (standby list)
  • Can Paylan (standby list)
  • Tim Seibold (standby list)

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

  • Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands U-21

  • Ryan Gravenberch

Senegal

  • Sadio Mané

United States (USMNT)

  • Malik Tillman (on loan with Rangers FC)

If you see anyone we missed, let us know in the comments!

If you want to hear more talk about Germany’s squad for the international break, check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works