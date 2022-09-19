List of Bayern Munich international call-ups

Bayern Munich’s roster is littered with international players, who will have a very heavy workload in the coming weeks.

Let’s take a look at which players have been called up to their respective countries:

Austria

Marcel Sabitzer

Canada

Alphonso Davies

Croatia

Josip Stanišić

Croatia U-21

Gabriel Vidović (on load with Vitesse)

France

Benjamin Pavard

Dayot Upamecano

France U-19

Mathys Tel

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Thomas Müller

Jamal Musiala

Manuel Neuer

Leroy Sané

Germany U-20

Jamie Lawrence (on loan with Magdeburg)

Germany U-19

Yusuf Kabadayi

Lucas Copado (standby list)

Justin Janitzek (standby list)

Germany U-18

Paul Wanner

Arijon Ibrahimović

Vincent Manuba

Benjamin Ballis (standby list)

Emirhan Demircan (standby list)

Germany U-17

Max Schmitt

Christian Fopossi Kouam

Maximilian Hennig

Paul Scholl

Robert Ramsak (standby list)

Germany U-16

Adin Licina

Oluwaseyi Wilson

Leon Klanac (standby list)

Can Paylan (standby list)

Tim Seibold (standby list)

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands U-21

Ryan Gravenberch

Senegal

Sadio Mané

United States (USMNT)

Malik Tillman (on loan with Rangers FC)

If you see anyone we missed, let us know in the comments!

