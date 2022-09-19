List of Bayern Munich international call-ups

Bayern Munich’s roster is littered with international players, who will have a very heavy workload in the coming weeks.
Let’s take a look at which players have been called up to their respective countries:
Austria
- Marcel Sabitzer
Canada
- Alphonso Davies
Croatia
- Josip Stanišić
Croatia U-21
- Gabriel Vidović (on load with Vitesse)
France
- Benjamin Pavard
- Dayot Upamecano
France U-19
- Mathys Tel
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Thomas Müller
- Jamal Musiala
- Manuel Neuer
- Leroy Sané
Germany U-20
- Jamie Lawrence (on loan with Magdeburg)
Germany U-19
- Yusuf Kabadayi
- Lucas Copado (standby list)
- Justin Janitzek (standby list)
Germany U-18
- Paul Wanner
- Arijon Ibrahimović
- Vincent Manuba
- Benjamin Ballis (standby list)
- Emirhan Demircan (standby list)
Germany U-17
- Max Schmitt
- Christian Fopossi Kouam
- Maximilian Hennig
- Paul Scholl
- Robert Ramsak (standby list)
Germany U-16
- Adin Licina
- Oluwaseyi Wilson
- Leon Klanac (standby list)
- Can Paylan (standby list)
- Tim Seibold (standby list)
Morocco
- Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands
- Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands U-21
- Ryan Gravenberch
Senegal
- Sadio Mané
United States (USMNT)
- Malik Tillman (on loan with Rangers FC)
If you see anyone we missed, let us know in the comments!
If you want to hear more talk about Germany’s squad for the international break, check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast:
Loading comments...