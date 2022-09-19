Bayern Munich’s Brazzo won’t give away plans regarding a pursuit of RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is always reluctant to give away any trade secrets when it comes to transfers, but the 45-year-old recently admitted that his club was interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer during the summer — but would not detail any future plans to pursue the Austrian.

“Of course I can’t say that yet. We were interested, it didn’t really work out now. But he’s still playing for RB Leipzig. That’s the most honest thing I can say,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The long-term contracts of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, the emergence of Marcel Sabitzer, and the potential of Ryan Gravenberch will all be factors in whether or not Bayern Munich ultimately decides to attempt to ink Laimer next summer when he will be a free transfer.

Will the Bavarians still need the “monster ball winner” that Julian Nagelsmann desired? Check back in January when all of the summer talk will start to heat up. Liverpool and Manchester United were also rumored to be interested in Laimer.

For his part, Laimer will miss “several” weeks with an injury — which means he already has the “Bayern gene.”