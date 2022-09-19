 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marco Reus to miss “3-4 weeks”, Benjamin Henrichs called up to Germany national team

The Borussia Dortmund captain’s latest bout with the injury is not too serious, and Germany coach Hansi Flick brings in another defender in his stead.

By zippy86
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - German Bundesliga Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus’s scary ankle injury reportedly won’t keep him out of the World Cup — though he won’t have a lot of time to work himself back into game shape. He’s also a near-certainty to miss out on the October 8th Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. In an update from Sport1, per @iMiaSanMia, BVB expect him back within a month:

Marco Reus ruled out of Germany’s next games against Hungary and England with the ankle injury he suffered yesterday. Nevertheless, according to BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl, Reus will ‘just’ be out for 3-4 weeks - World Cup participation not in danger.

The upcoming international break will afford Reus time to prepare his Dortmund comeback, but missing out on Hansi Flick’s Germany squad for their final set of big tests before Qatar will still be a blow.

Flick has called up RB Leipzig right-back Benjamin Henrichs to the squad in the Dortmund skipper’s place.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works