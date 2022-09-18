Oliver Kahn backs Julian Nagelsmann to succeed at Bayern Munich

After Bayern Munich fell short in the 0-1 loss to cross-state rivals FC Augsburg, the voices that called for coach Julian Nagelsmann’s head intensified. It is evident that people are growing irritable regarding the current state of the team, and for good reason.

Reports of discontent in the team, a coach without a Plan B, players questioning the coach, players seemingly being blamed for the loss. All the stars are lining up for Nagelsmann to get sacked.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, however, said that Bayern isn’t gonna be like Chelsea FC and sack the coach as quick as Neymar meeting the ground. According to Sport1, the former goalkeeper said that Nagelsmann isn’t going anywhere just yet. “We are totally convinced of Julian,” Kahn said.

The calls for Nagelsmann’s sacking naturally comes with the need for a replacement. Former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is being touted to replace Nagelsmann. From one Bavarian coach to another. Kahn, however, isn’t having any of it: “We’re not dealing with any other names or any other coaches.”

Kahn’s spin on the loss was that the team can challenge themselves even more. “The coach gives the players enough solutions. I think that’s quite normal: It’s the team, the team is on the pitch. It’s also about converting the things we work for, the football we play, into goals,” said Kahn.

Chance conversion is where the team is currently lacking, something that Kahn complained about a lot: “I think that’s the most important thing. That the team is dealing with the fact that we don’t succeed, that so little is gained from these opportunities.”

“Again and again the opponent can clarify, the last pass is played too sloppily again and again. Again and again there is a lack of ultimate consistency, of concentration. That is negligent,” Kahn said.

He continues: “Perhaps one or the other after the start — everything went so relaxed and easy —the belief nested somewhere that you could do the Bundesliga on the side. You saw how strong the teams are against us and at some point, we have to accept that.”

Kahn also said that it’s a good thing that it’s still early in the season and whatever crisis Bayern are in right now will be corrected.

“This isn’t about perseverance slogans, for God’s sake. Thank God we’re still at the very beginning of the season. We are capable at any time, we always have the strength to get back to where we belong. To the top of the table. We will get to the bottom of the matter. Assume that we will then attack Leverkusen fully. And also have to attack fully”, Kahn concluded.

Die Werkself will be Bayern’s first opponents after the upcoming international break for the UEFA Nations League.