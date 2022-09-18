Report: Joshua Kimmich’s complaints led to Josip Stanišić substitution in Bayern Munich’s loss to FC Augsburg

So...this one is weird.

During Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg on Saturday, Julian Nagelsmann went on to make a few substitutions to try and change things up. First, Nagelsmann subbed off Noussair Mazraoui for Serge Gnabry in the 62nd, which seemed logical enough because the Bavarians needed goals.

This move, however, forced Joshua Kimmich into playing right-back, which — allegedly — angered the Germany international. In the 69th minute, Nagelsmann subbed off Leon Goretzka in favor of Marcel Sabitzer, which — again — made sense given Sabitzer’s performance this season.

In the 78th minute, however, Nagelsmann subbed on Josip Stanišić and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mané. Choupo-Moting could provide an aerial threat in the box, but why add another defender like Stanišić when Joshua Kimmich was already filling in at the right-back position?

According to Ran.de (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it was because Kimmich was complaining about having to vacate his central midfield position in favor of his old spot at right-back:

According to @ransport, after Nagelsmann subbed Mazraoui off and moved Joshua Kimmich to the right-back position yesterday, the latter complained relatively clearly about it, so the coach later subbed right-back Josip Stanišić on and left Mathys Tel on the bench.

Believable? Sure, I guess. Bad timing to complain about your own position? 100%.

If true, it is not a great look for either Kimmich or Nagelsmann.

