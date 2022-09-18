Report: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann wants answers from his star players after FC Augsburg defeat

Following his team’s 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann had some of his responses to questions during his postgame press conference described as “curt” and “snippy” by Sport’s Kerry Hau.

Nagelsmann’s — alleged — frustration was a bit predictable (if true) given his team’s choppy performance against FC Augsburg. Per Sport1, the manager wants answers from his star players on what is going on with the squad:

According to SPORT1 information, the 35-year-old wants answers from his stars on Sunday, and he wants to have several conversations about leaving on Säbener Straße in the morning – before the joint visit to the Oktoberfest is due and the paths due to the international break are then only for around ten days apart. Nagelsmann sees the team as primarily responsible – above all because of the many missed opportunities and, from his point of view, actions that were not played seriously enough in the last third.

This is the second such report we have seen regarding Nagelsmann shifting blame to the players for the squad’s poor performances in the Bundesliga, but why would the boss feel that way? According to Sport1 it is because the coach has made compromises for the team, but has yet to see a return from his players:

Having responded to several requests in terms of his training and tactics surrounding last season’s poor showing with the bitter Champions League defeat by Villarreal, he’s starting to expect something back as well.

There are some murmurs, however, that Nagelsmann lacks “empathy” per Sport1 and that he has avoided taking responsibility for the teams struggles:

Recently, several players are said to have been bothered by the fact that Nagelsmann rarely questioned himself in his analyses. Now it’s really boiling at Bayern! One thing is clear: After the loss in Augsburg, those responsible will put everything to the test.

Frustration? Anger? Sniping? Whatever is going on, it looks like Nagelsmann wants to hash it out with his players.