Off the Crossbar: Meet Bayern Munich’s “Mario Kart Mafia”

Did you ever wonder what Bayern Munich players do to pass the time?

Did you ever wonder if they played video games or what games they might play?

How about who plays them?

Boy, do we have some news for you.

In a recent interview with Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Thomas Müller talked over the “generational shift” on the team — and how the old and young get together for some bonding.

“We currently like playing the video game ‘Mario Kart’ on long trips away from home. That’s where the two grandpa’s of our team, Manuel Neuer and I, sit and play against Jamal, Leroy Sané and Josip Stanišić. You’ll notice that we’re all on the same wavelength, as Jamal likes to say. Except when it comes to music, that’s where our tastes differ (laughs).”

I guess this answers the question we raised just a couple of weeks back: Thomas Muller spotted with a Nintendo Switch: What was he playing?