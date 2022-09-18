Brazzo not thinking about winter transfer window solutions for Bayern Munich’s attack just yet

Like many Bayern Munich fans, club sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić watched in disbelief as the Rekordmeister scuffled with its finishing en route to dropping a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

With six top-tier attackers on his roster (Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman), one talented, but unproven, prospect (Mathys Tel), and one designated reserve (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) among the options for Julian Nagelsmann on a game-to-game basis, scoring should not be a concern for the Bavarians.

Of late, though, goals have been hard to come by. When asked if he would consider making moves during the winter transfer window, Salihamidžić scoffed at the notion.

“Why should I think about that when the transfer window is closed? We can do that (scoring goals), we have the players for it. We should just finish our chances better,” Salihamidžić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Perhaps Coman will provide a jolt to the lineup when he eventually returns or maybe the attackers will find a way to get in sync between now and then, but either way, improvements need to happen.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich’s loss to FC Augsburg, please check out our Postgame Podcast below or on Spotify — where you can hear what went wrong, what’s been wrong, and how it might be hard to get it all right until the players and coaches get aligned: