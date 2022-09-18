FC Augsburg relishing 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg ousted Bayern Munich 1-0 in a tightly-contested Bundesliga match, which left the home team ecstatic.

“That was extremely important. A big compliment to my team, with what passion they went about it. It was clear that you also need that little bit of luck against Bayern and that you have phases in which you are low. But we’ve never had as many chances against Bayern as we have today,” said FC Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter (as captured by FCBayern.com). “We could have taken the lead in the first half. You have to fight passionately as a team against Bayern and they did that today. They rewarded themselves with the win.”

Head coach Enrico Maaßen admitted that his strategy involved trying to take on Bayern Munich rather than just sitting back.

“If you want to beat Bayern, you also have to attack. We suffered, ran after the ball a lot and also created chances. We had an outstanding goalkeeper and an outstanding last line. I am very proud that it was successful. Of course we can classify that, there was a little bit of luck involved, but the team deserved it,” Maaßen said.

The star of the match, however, was goalkeeper Rafał Gikiewicz, who was an absolute wall for FC Augsburg.

“We had to run a lot against the ball. We’re happy, it was a good team effort. Of course we were lucky too, but without luck you can’t beat Bayern at home for the second time in a row,” Gikiewicz remarked.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich's loss to FC Augsburg, please check out our Postgame Podcast below or on Spotify — where you can hear what went wrong, what's been wrong, and how it might be hard to get it all right until the players and coaches get aligned:

