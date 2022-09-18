Leon Goretzka laments Bayern Munich’s poor finishing in goal-less defeat to FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka made his return to Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI against FC Augsburg, but the team still fell to Die Fuggerstädter 1-0 anyway.

After the match, the Germany international called for the squad to finish better around the net and wants to see his team get back to its winning ways.

“We had a few situations where we had to score. Our finishing wasn’t good. They play primitive football, but to perfection. We fell asleep once and conceded. We have to start winning games again. That was our goal today, but it didn’t work and that’s bad,” Goretzka told FCBayern.com.

Goretzka and his mates will have a little break before they can work on what ails them. An international break looms and the time to plot on how to turn things around is here.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich's loss to FC Augsburg, please check out our Postgame Podcast below or on Spotify — where you can hear what went wrong, what's been wrong, and how it might be hard to get it all right until the players and coaches get aligned:

