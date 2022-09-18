Julian Nagelsmann won’t blame any one player for Bayern Munich’s lackluster defeat to FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann can see the results and he certainly knows where his squad sits in the Bundesliga table.

Clearly, this is not what anyone envisioned at this stage for the German Rekordmeister. Three consecutive draws, followed by a 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg has Bayern tumbling down the Bundesliga table, with the mighty now looking mighty vulnerable — however strong their Champions League credentials still are.

“I’m not going to single out any player today. The recent negative trend is not good. A lot has to change. I’m going to think, then we’ll see how things go on from here — think about everything, about myself, about the situation, everything,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann’s wording was curious. He made sure to make it clear that it was a team loss, but also that individual performances were subpar. One thing is clear, Nagelsmann and his staff will have some time to examine what ails the team and to come up with a solution.

If not, that managerial seat could start to warm up pretty quickly.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich's loss to FC Augsburg, please check out our Postgame Podcast below or on Spotify — where you can hear what went wrong, what's been wrong, and how it might be hard to get it all right until the players and coaches get aligned:

