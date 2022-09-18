 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui reacts to spotless showing against FC Barcelona in the Champions League

Noussair Mazraoui was an absolute stud against Barcelona, being rock solid defensively while causing all sorts of problems for the opposition defense offensively.

By Schnitzel01
Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona
“Thou shall not pass”, yells Mazraoui, as he morphs into a wall against Barcelona.
Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window has been nothing short of a masterclass from Brazzo and Co. One signing that went under the radar initially due to some other big-name signings, but has quickly come to the forefront in recent weeks, was that of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax. The Moroccan has been stellar in recent weeks and did a brilliant job of deputizing for Benjamin Pavard when the player limped off the pitch with an injury.

It was a high-stakes situation on the biggest of nights, and Maz did not disappoint.

The right-back was easily one of the best players on the pitch, denying Lewandowski and Co. multiple opportunities and pocketing the right side of Barcelona’s attack with relative ease. In short, Bayern’s RB situation suddenly looks incredible.

Mazraoui was tasked with keeping Dembele, and later, Ansu Fati quiet during the night, and he delivered.
Photo by DAX Images/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Speaking to Abendzeitung after the game (quotes via @iMiaSanMia), the player commented on his a-MAZ-ing performance against the Catalans: “I think I had a good game (vs Barcelona). I came in for Pavard without warm-up - you have to be there immediately, which is difficult, but I had a very good start. The block against Lewandowski helped me get into the game.”

Mazraoui is of course referring to the unbelievable block he pulled off to deny Lewandowski what would’ve been a surefire goal. The player threw his body on the line, and launched the ball away from the penalty area to safety in what was one of the game’s most crucial interventions.

He further emphasized the importance of the block and the effect it had on him for the rest of the game: “That (block) was important. From that moment on, I had a great feeling.” He then lauded the team’s performance, which was indeed very good on the night. “The whole team did well, we fought as a team to beat Barcelona. It was a good team performance. We showed a great performance against a strong opponent”.

Bayern fans can only hope that such performances keep coming. With Pavard out, for the time being, it is up to Mazraoui to put these starts to good use and cement his position in the starting XI. It certainly feels good to finally have 2 world-class RBs in the fray after a long period of shuffling players along the backline.

A certain Joshua Kimmich would for one, be super relieved.

