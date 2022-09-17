Julian Nagelsmann mum on Bayern Munich’s lack of a true striker after FC Augsburg defeat

The elephant in the room for Bayern Munich’s attacking group this season has been the lack of a true No. 9 on the squad.

Sure, the Bavarians have some excellent offensive talent, but there is no top-flight, true striker on the squad at the moment — the fox-in the-box that Robert Lewandowski was, who can carry a squad or be the focal point of an attack.

With Bayern Munich dropping a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg, the topic came up in the postgame press conference and Nagelsmann did his best to avoid addressing the situation.

“What will change if I said yes or no? If I say no, people will say he doesn’t want to recognize the problem — if I say yes, they will say he misses (Robert) Lewandowski. We had a No. 9 today on the bench in (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting), otherwise we don’t have another classic striker,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

There was some hope that this attacking group could make up for the lack of a target man by simply overwhelming the opposition with speed, creativity, and potent scorers from different positions. That could still happen, but right now the squad finds itself mired in a serious offensive rut.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich's loss to FC Augsburg

