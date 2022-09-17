Thomas Müller stunned speechless after Bayern Munich fall to FC Augsburg

After three draws in a row, Bayern Munich have finally had their first taste of defeat in this season against a tough, nasty and determined FC Augsburg side. Julian Nagelsmann’s men looked much better today than they have been off late in the creative department and used the space on offer well to create plenty of chances. The defeat therefore has stunned Thomas Müller, who still can’t believe at least some of the plethora of chances weren’t converted to goals. (SPORT1 via @kerry_hau)

Ruing the missed chances, Müller said, “I’m speechless, we should never be losing this game. We created more chances but didn’t finish them well enough.”

The next obvious question was whether the presence of a true number 9 would have seen things turn out differently, to which Müller replied that working with the squad available on hand would be the more fruitful thing to do rather than have the striker conversation, “You can lead this discussion, but we have to work with the squad we have.”

Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern are continuing to struggle to find a stable setup that is well rounded. These sort of things either get sorted over time or the coach gets “sorted” out of the club as in any other top club. However, Nagelsmann still has time to prove he can make this squad work wonders.

If you want more discussion on Bayern Munich's loss to FC Augsburg, please check out our Postgame Podcast below or on Spotify — where you can hear what went wrong, what's been wrong, and how it might be hard to get it all right until the players and coaches get aligned:

