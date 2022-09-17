Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — FC Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

After three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich squared off with FC Augsburg in hopes of finally nailing down three points.

Getting that much-needed league victory, however, would once again prove to be a difficult task as Bayern Munich dropped a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg in an effort that was simply not good enough.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring.

How impressive FC Augsburg’s energy and desire were throughout the match.

Rafał Gikiewicz entered into Yann Sommer mode.

Mergim Berisha’s goal and how it was the product of FC Augsburg’s energy and desire as Bayern lacked both in trying to prevent it.

Some talk about what is missing from Bayern Munich at the moment, including the inefficiency of the squad’s attack.

Where we go from here — this is not the way to enter into the international break.

