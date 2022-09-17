Breaking: Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus stretchered off with ankle injury against Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has had a career riddled with untimely injuries and just a few months ahead of a World Cup, the talented attacker appears to have picked up another terrible dose of bad luck.

In the Revierderby against Schalke 04, Reus was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 28th minute due to what has been categorized as a possible ankle injury:

Marco Reus was carried off the pitch after suffering what looks like an ankle injury in the 28th minute. pic.twitter.com/Sc78XdqIaG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2022

Reus’ savvy, veteran presence is one of the key factors in his value to both Borussia Dortmund and Germany. The killer for Reus would be if this injury is long-term and causes him to have to miss another World Cup.

Reus, of course, missed the 2014 World Cup with an injury as well. While Reus did not look to be a starter for Germany’s 2022 World Cup squad, the 33-year-old still has enough gas in his tank to be a valuable and versatile substitute for Hansi Flick.