FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

After three consecutive draws in the league, Bayern Munich need three points this week. FC Augsburg would normally be a standard source of such, but things have been ... weird this season. Beating Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the Champions League doesn’t seem to be translating into Bundesliga form.

Julian Nagelsmann will want his team to get a win before heading into a two-week international break. However with injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman, plus knocks to Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard sustained in the Barca game, he’ll have a tough time balancing the quality of play with rotation. Let’s see how the coach gets through this bumpy period.

