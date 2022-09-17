FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After dispatching FCB in midweek, Bayern Munich move onto facing FCA in the Bundesliga. Augsburg are NOT world beaters by any stretch of the imagination, but they have just enough quality to park the bus and cause Julian Nagelsmann some serious problems. Let’s recap.

Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller aren’t scoring lately. The offense is in a rut. Lucas Hernandez is injured, probably for six weeks or more. Bayern have suffered three draws in as many weeks. And so on.

It looks bad, but winning this game would definitely assuage some doubts. Heck, Bayern could even end the matchday in top spot, depending on how results go elsewhere. Going into an international break, the fans want to see the team put in a big performance. Let’s see if the team can deliver.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

