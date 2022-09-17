Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr out for six months with knee surgery

Bayern Munich benchwarmer Bouna Sarr will not be warming that bench for the considerable future. Unfortunately, the Senegalese international has suffered a knee injury with a need for surgery.

It is also reported that Bayern will not have to pay Sarr’s salary after the next six weeks — a detail which will save the club a cool 1.5M euros. Via Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bouna Sarr will be sidelined for at least 6 months following his knee surgery. Bayern will only have to pay his salary for the next 6 weeks, before the insurance comes in. The club will therefore save around €1.5m [@cfbayern, Bayern Insider] pic.twitter.com/ig6AJvcyVW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 16, 2022

In all honesty, Sarr may not play for Bayern ever again. His two coaches at the club, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick, have shown preference to Benjamin Pavard (and now) Noussair Mazraoui at Sarr’s right back role. Furthermore, Sarr has not been at his best when taking the field in Bayern red. As a result, even Josip Stanišić is now ahead in the pecking order.

When playing for the club, Sarr has always acted admirably and tried his best to support the team. All of us at BFW wish Sarr a speedy recovery!