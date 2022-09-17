 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr out for six months with knee surgery

The Bayern Munich right back won’t play for the club for quite some time.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich benchwarmer Bouna Sarr will not be warming that bench for the considerable future. Unfortunately, the Senegalese international has suffered a knee injury with a need for surgery.

It is also reported that Bayern will not have to pay Sarr’s salary after the next six weeks — a detail which will save the club a cool 1.5M euros. Via Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

In all honesty, Sarr may not play for Bayern ever again. His two coaches at the club, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick, have shown preference to Benjamin Pavard (and now) Noussair Mazraoui at Sarr’s right back role. Furthermore, Sarr has not been at his best when taking the field in Bayern red. As a result, even Josip Stanišić is now ahead in the pecking order.

When playing for the club, Sarr has always acted admirably and tried his best to support the team. All of us at BFW wish Sarr a speedy recovery!

