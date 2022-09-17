Bayern Munich draw 0-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Frauen-Bundesliga opener

Star striker Lea Schüller found the net inside of ten minutes with a gorgeous chip over the keeper, but saw the goal ruled narrowly offside. It was not to be on this night for Bayern Munich, who opened their Bundesliga season with a draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians were not short on chances in an even affair — the two teams similar in possession as well as passes. Bayern demonstrated their slick teamwork and quality on numerous occasions — Lina Magull’s first-time slip through for Schüller just one example. Just after half-time, Schüller’s counter-pressing high up the pitch won the ball in a dangerous area and she laid it back on a platter for Magull, who saw her shot from direct center on goal parried away.

Both teams had chances to snatch all three points late in the game. An erroneous giveaway late forced a magnificent stretching save from Maria-Luisa Grohs in the Bayern goal, and left wing-back Carolin Simon found Magull again in a striker’s position in stoppage time — but her well-placed header was for naught.

Meanwhile, Manchester City transfer Georgia Stanway earned her first Bundesliga start for Bayern straight away — and picked up a yellow card for a particularly crunching tackle in midfield.

A fitting end to a tight contest between last season’s second and third-placed finishers in the Bundesliga, though Bayern will have more to rue from the result. An 18-1-3 finish was only good enough for second place last year to VfL Wolfsburg’s 19-2-1, and the margin for error has gotten that much smaller.