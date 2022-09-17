 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann speaks about Sadio Mané’s form

The winger is in a mini drought and a bit out of sync, but is backed to regain form.

By R.I.P. London Teams
1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané is a good player, there’s no denying that. His form as of late, however, shows that the ex-Liverpool FC man has been unable to make an impact than he would’ve wanted.

Per FBref, Mané only has one goal contribution in the last five games which came in the 5-0 win over Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. That stat is less than ideal for someone of his caliber.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann knows that Mané himself knows that he can improve. The 35-year-old also said that a rough patch of form is completely fine after a move between clubs and that he fully trusts Mané to rediscover his form.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
Mane can definitely get his mojo back.
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“He is very self-reflective and knows when he has played well and when he has not played so well,” Nagelsmann said (via @iMiaSanMia). “He is very humble and down-to-earth. He will be back to his best. This is normal after a move. He has my trust and he will get a lot of goals and assists for us.”

