Oliver Kahn says Bayern Munich could have been better against FC Barcelona and need another win

Bayern Munich’s midweek Champions League tie against FC Barcelona ended in the Bavarians picking up a 2-0 victory. It would be fair to call the result, a lucky one for Bayern. The club President Oliver Kahn summed it up precisely with his statements to not get excited about the result but working on getting better (Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

Kahn: "I said it to the team: The win is especially valuable if we follow suit now. And that means winning in Augsburg." — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 15, 2022

Barcelona were phenomenal in the first half and had overwhelmed the Bayern midfield. Leon Goretzka was brought on after half time which somewhat steadied affairs. Regardless, Barcelona were the better team on the pitch and if not for poor finishing would have easily walked away to Spain with all three points in the bag. Bayern, whilst being dominated, took their chance when it came their way, got ahead of the game and held their ground to seal the game.

There were moments of brilliance but Bayern’s style and ethos has always been to rely on machine like execution more often than relying on moments in which they can steal the game away — football can be played both ways but this is the Bayern way.