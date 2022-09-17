FC Augsburg boss Enrico Maaßen not expecting a weakened version of Bayern Munich

Ahead of his team’s Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich, FC Augsburg manager Enrico Maaßen said that he does not anticipate seeing a weakened version of the Rekordmeister — even after a jam-packed schedule and a few injuries.

“It’s a game like every other game, about three points. We’re playing against the German champions, so it’s kind of special. We know about Bayern’s quality, so we need our best possible performance to take something out of the game,” Maaßen said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern will want to have a lot of the ball, so we’ll have to be compact and be able to suffer. We will get a few chances. If we manage to take the lead, it won’t be easy for Bayern to win. Packed schedule a problem for Bayern? Even if they rotate, they’re still good.”

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will be without Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, and Bouna Sarr at a minimum, while Dayot Upamecano is also questionable at the moment. Regardless, Maaßen is correct, whatever XI Nagelsmann rolls out will be top-tier.