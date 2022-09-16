BFW Exclusive: Karl-Heinz Riedle has high praise for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Bavarian Football Works was invited to join a roundtable with Borussia Dortmund. Our own Jack Laushway represented the site and is reporting on the discussions that took place.

Jamal Musiala has continued to exceed expectations and show massive potential after each performance for Bayern Munich. The German wonderkid took massive leaps after the summer and is looking to improve as the season continues. Musiala has caught the attention of football fans and critics across the world. Even World Cup Winner Karl-Heinz Riedle had high praise for Bambi.

When asked about his thoughts on the young German, Riedle did not hold back in his praise for Musiala. Riedle believes that Musiala is a fantastic player who has had an incredible start to the season. The 1990 World Cup winner stated that his skills are incredible, even on the big stage which is incredible for a player at his age.

It’s not only Bayern Munich that can appreciate Musiala’s talent. “All of Germany can be proud of him. I think he will play a major part for Germany in the World Cup,” Riedle stated. If anyone knows how to make the most out of Jamal Musiala’s skillset, it might be Hansi Flick.