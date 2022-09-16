FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, doubts about Sadio Mane, and more!

After the euphoria of a win against FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich return to the day job — a game against FC Augsburg away in the Bundesliga. Augsburg aren’t exactly world beaters, but they’re exactly the kind of banana peel that Bayern have been slipping on like it’s Mario Kart lately. Another draw (or a loss) would raise serious questions heading into the international break, but who’s to say questions aren’t being asked already?

Team news

Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that only three players are unavailable for the game — Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, and Bouna Sarr (all due to various injuries). Coman will likely be back after the international break, while Hernandez and Sarr are set to be sidelined for a much longer time period.

Meanwhile, questions are being asked about new signing Sadio Mane and his recent form. Mane has not scored or assisted since the 7-0 win over VfL Bochum, and the lack of goal contributions is starting to be noticed by fans and the media alike. In his press conference, the coach reiterated his trust in the former Liverpool man, saying he will get his goals and assists soon. We can assume he will start up top tomorrow.

Joining him will likely be Serge Gnabry, in order to give Thomas Muller some rest perhaps? Gnabry could start in the place of any of the attackers, but Muller played the full 90 vs FC Barcelona while Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala were subbed off, so it makes more sense to give him a break. Expect a four-man attack consisting of Mane, Sane, Musiala, and Gnabry.

In midfield, Joshua Kimmich is confirmed to be starting, since Nagelsmann says he doesn’t see a need to rest him yet. Ryan Gravenberch was also mentioned as “deserving more minutes” but that might mean he’s not close to a starting XI position yet. Leon Goretzka could get the nod ahead of Marcel Sabitzer after his strong performance against Barcelona, with the Austrian likely dropping to the bench.

In defense, Dayot Upamecano is confirmed fit after suffering a knock in midweek, so he’ll be ready to slot in alongside Matthijs de Ligt at center-back. The duo will have to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez, and for De Ligt especially it’ll be a huge chance to make up for his penalty mistake in the Stuttgart game.

Nagelsmann confirmed that Noussair Mazraoui will be starting against Augsburg after his exemplary show against Barcelona, so him and Alphonso Davies will be tasked with helping the offense unlock the inevitable low block that FCA will field. Two offensive fullbacks on each side could be the extra punch Bayern have been lacking.

Finally, Manuel Neuer rounds out the starting XI at goalkeeper. Here’s what the lineup could look like:

Other options:

Thomas Muller in for one of the attackers.

Mathys Tel in for one of the attackers.

Josip Stanisic in for Alphonso Davies, to give him some rest.

Ryan Gravenberch in for Leon Goretzka in midfield.

Marcel Sabitzer in for Leon Goretzka in midfield.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!