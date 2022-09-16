Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann has high praise for Noussair Mazraoui’s performance against FC Barcelona

Benjamin Pavard has had an excellent start to the season with Bayern Munich. After a shaky last season, the club brought in Ajax talent Noussair Mazraoui to compete with Pavard for the right-back position. Since then, Pavard has put in some exceptional performances and found consistency. Mazraoui has been forced to a bench role because of this and had limited opportunities to shine. So when Pavard had to be sidelined with an early injury in the game against FC Barcelona, Mazraoui took full advantage.

Nagelsmann on his impression of Noussair Mazraoui again Barcelona: "Terrific! He had good attacking moments but also defended well. He has done exceptionally well and has more confidence in himself. He will start tomorrow and can show what he's capable of." pic.twitter.com/IYPFXfQMqW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 16, 2022

The Moroccan right-back put together an exceptional performance for Bayern at both ends of the field. He had some good attacking moments as well as great defending and keeping a clean sheet against Robert Lewandowski and a lethal Barca attack.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann had high praise for Mazraoui and has stated that he will start in the fixture against Augsburg this weekend. With another massive opportunity, the Moroccan can demonstrate just how capable he is of contributing to Bayern’s backline. It looks like Manuel Neuer is getting plenty of help this season.