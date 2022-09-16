Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies shares the stage with KSI

Bayern Munich’s resident roadrunner Alphonso Davies is known for his youthful energy that he exudes on and off the pitch. He has a channel for YouTube and Twitch and his legendary TikTok account, rivalled only by his former teammate Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

We all remember when Canadian rapper Drake followed Davies on Instagram after Bayern triumphed in Lisbon by beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020, to which Davies reacted with sheer disbelief. Drake even went as far as to ask Davies if he’d want to meet up with him after scoring THAT goal in Canada’s 4-1 win over Panama last year.

This time around, Davies has interacted with another rapper…

On April 14, 2022, Davies’ clips channel uploaded this video:

Davies expressed interest in collaborating with KSI, a famous rapper and online personality who is part of the British YouTube group The Sidemen. Davies watched KSI play FIFA when he was younger and thought he was funny, and therefore looked up to him (Davies plays FIFA too).

Then, on September 15th, Davies got his wish.

KSI was on his European tour which included stops in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France, Belgium, and Germany. He performed twice in Germany, and it just so happens that one of them is in Munich. The venue that KSI and Davies performed at was Ampere, which is about a 20-minute drive from the Allianz Arena. After the performance, KSI even got his own custom Bayern jersey.

What started as a notion came to fruition. This must be an extremely proud moment for Phonzy! Honestly, I’m just as proud!