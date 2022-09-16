Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 11 — Assessing where Bayern Munich is before the break; Are Bayern Munich players unhappy?; Re-upping Benjamin Pavard could be tough; A couple of Bayern starlets are killing it; and MORE!

Bayern Munich will soon set off for an international break, but there is a ton to talk about. We had some mini-controversies emerge this week, plus a HUGE Champions League win over FC Barcelona as the big happenings, but there was plenty more to discuss as well.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Checking on on where we think Bayern Munich stands entering the final week of the Bundesliga before the international break.

Germany’s latest round of call-ups.

Re-upping Benjamin Pavard and Alexander Nübel might not be easy.

Why Bayern Munich could really have something in Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović — and what that could mean moving forward.

Some Bayern Munich players probably are unhappy, but it’s fine for now.

