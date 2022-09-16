Bayern Munich Alumni: Hoffenheim’s Angelo Stiller and Austria Wien’s Christian Früchtl called to Germany’s U-21 squad

While no current Bayern Munich players were called up to Germany’s U-21 squad a couple of former starlets did get the nod.

Hoffenheim midfielder Angelo Stiller and Austria Wien goalkeeper Christian Früchtl both received a call from Germany U-21 head coach Antonio di Salvo’s squad for the team’s upcoming friendlies against France and England:

Qualification secured, now preparations for next summer's #U21EURO begin!



Here is Antonio di Salvo's U21 squad for our upcoming friendlies against France and England pic.twitter.com/7ZWFs25yX9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 15, 2022

Stiller left Bayern Munich in hopes of finding more first team playing time at Hoffenheim, but ran into injury issues to start the season. Stiller missed the first two matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Bochum before playing five minutes in a substitute appearance against Bayern Leverkusen.

Stiller then went on to sit out against FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund before being called on to play six minutes against Mainz 05. To get some field time, Stiller was called to Hoffenheim II to play 85 minutes on September 13th against Mainz 05 II.

Früchtl, meanwhile, has taken over the starting role for Austrian Wien and has played 13 matches so far. Austrian Wien is currently in 6th place of the league table.