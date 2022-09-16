Hasan Salihamidžić defends Bayern Munich’s attack

Bayern Munich was very busy in the summer transfer window this season. In fact, it was deemed the ‘Summer of Brazzo’. Bayern Munich started off the season in spectacular fashion scoring in their sleep and making it look almost too easy. Fans and critics were quick to say “who needs Lewandowski?”, but was this said too soon?

Bayern Munich has now drawn three straight matches in the Bundesliga and the offense hasn’t looked its best. Brazzo made some serious acquisitions in the summer to replace Lewandowski and has begun to defend his transfers.

Salihamidžić on Bayern's attack: "We have Serge Gnabry, although it didn't work out yesterday, he's still a killer in front of goal. We have Sadio Mané. We bought Mathys Tel. We also have Choupo. We looked on the market but didn't find better than what we have" [@SPORT1_Dopa] pic.twitter.com/m6a0D39uEd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 11, 2022

With some starting to doubt Bayern’s offense without a “true number nine”, Brazzo has stated that Bayern didn’t find better than what they had. Critics have started to ponder whether teams have determined a method to shut down Bayern’s unconventional attack. While offense has slowed down, it isn’t quite time to hit the panic button for most fans.

Hypothetically though, if Bayern could acquire Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window, do you think we should? Let us know in the comments!