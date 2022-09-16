 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hasan Salihamidžić defends Bayern Munich’s attack

Brazzo believes that he assembled the best attack available on the market.

By Jack Laushway
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was very busy in the summer transfer window this season. In fact, it was deemed the ‘Summer of Brazzo’. Bayern Munich started off the season in spectacular fashion scoring in their sleep and making it look almost too easy. Fans and critics were quick to say “who needs Lewandowski?”, but was this said too soon?

Bayern Munich has now drawn three straight matches in the Bundesliga and the offense hasn’t looked its best. Brazzo made some serious acquisitions in the summer to replace Lewandowski and has begun to defend his transfers.

With some starting to doubt Bayern’s offense without a “true number nine”, Brazzo has stated that Bayern didn’t find better than what they had. Critics have started to ponder whether teams have determined a method to shut down Bayern’s unconventional attack. While offense has slowed down, it isn’t quite time to hit the panic button for most fans.

Hypothetically though, if Bayern could acquire Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window, do you think we should? Let us know in the comments!

