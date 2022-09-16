Thierry Henry loves this change in Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané now has goals in two successive Champions League matches for Bayern Munich, first against Inter Milan and now against FC Barcelona, and the footballing world is taking notice of the Germany international's sensational form. Arsenal legend and former Barça forward Thierry Henry gushed over what he sees as Sané's new approach to the game this season.

Sané is on a rise that can take him to the heights of two former Bayern greats at winger — Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery — in Henry's estimation. “Ribery was a killer. Robben, he was there to hurt you,” Henry said on CBS after Bayern's Barça triumph, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

And it's a new sense of purpose that shines through Bayern’s current #10 — a jersey inherited from Arjen Robben himself.

“At times, Sané would play for the sake of playing,” Henry continued, drawing a contrast to the player he had observed in years past. “You have to want to put up numbers and kill the defender. I see that in his eyes now...he’s not the same young kid that was at Manchester City.”

Henry is no stranger to electrifying goals made possible by his pace on the dribble. And he broke down the little nuances that helped Sané deliver the 2-0 clincher against Barcelona.

“What I like about his goal is, when he gets the ball from [Jamal] Musiala, the way he accelerated and he didn’t stop,” Henry said. “Sometimes, he lacks composure in front of the goal; he keeps the same pace throughout the whole chance.

“But (against Barcelona), he gets the ball and accelerates, then you need to slow down a tiny bit. He slowed down a tiny bit to finish and, at times, he doesn’t always finish well. When he starts doing that, he will be up there with the best in Europe.”

It was a sublime play from start to unpredictable finish, with that little modulation of pace helping throw off the defenders closing in around him. On a day where Bayern threatened regularly without generating too many glorious chances, Sané was the hero with the right stuff in the right moment — and his teammates, coaches, and fans sure won’t be sorry to see more of that in the future.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Check our our postgame podcast!

