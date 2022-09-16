Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona whiffed on chance to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Harry Kane to reject Bayern?; Updates on Malik Tillman, Chris Richards; Joshua Kimmich, Lucas Hernandez recognized for UCL efforts; and MORE!

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been a thorn in the side of FC Barcelona every time he has faced them. Now, it turns out that Barca actually had a chance to sign Davies before Bayern Munich inked the Canadian:

Over the past few years, Alphonso Davies has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his speed, aggression, physicality and ability to create chances from the left-back position. The 21-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in January 2019 and has developed into an integral member of the team despite his young age, racking up over 120 appearances for the German champions already. However, it could have all turned out very differently for Davies if a report from Alfredo Martinez on SPORT is to be believed. The journalist claims that Barcelona could have signed Alphonso Davies from his boyhood club in Canada a year prior to his move to Bayern Munich. It is stated that the Blaugrana were recommended the 21-year-old left-back’s signing by club legend Hristo Stoichkov who had been stunned by Davies’ potential while working as an MLS analyst on TV. At the time, the player was just 17 years old. The report states that Stoichkov suggested Barcelona make a move for him in January 2018 at which time the youngster would have been available for as little as €5 million. However, the Catalan giants rejected the chance as they felt that a player from Canada might not cut it out in Europe. Six months later, in July 2018, Bayern struck a deal with Vancouver Whitecaps to sign him in the subsequent January window for a fee of €11 million.

FC Barcelona reaching a deal with Davies would have changed some things, eh?

If Rangers FC pulls the trigger on deciding that Malik Tillman fits with them on a permanent basis, Bayern Munich stand to make €7 million:

TRUE✅ Bayern can collect with a purchase option for Malik Tillmann €7 Mio of Glasgow @RangersFC @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/sIQGDGW31x — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 14, 2022

Is Harry Kane going to change his mind about a move to Bayern Munich:

Harry Kane would not leave Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich before breaking the Premier League goalscoring record – but might for another club, a pundit believes. There has been some speculation about Bayern Munich targeting Kane for a future transfer window recently. After selling Robert Lewandowski in the summer, there will be a lingering question of whether the Bundesliga champions can find another high-pedigree striker to come in. Kane seems to have bought into Antonio Conte’s plans. But with his contract due to expire in 2024, Bayern Munich might be sensing a chance to take him still. According to former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Kane will probably want to avoid a move to Bayern Munich until he has surpassed Shearer’s record, which might take a few seasons yet. However, Agbonlahor has speculated that someone like Real Madrid might be able to tempt Kane into a sacrifice. “The only reason I can’t see it happening is that he looks like a guy who wants to break Alan Shearer’s goal record,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider when asked about the idea of him joining Bayern Munich. “That’s the only thing that makes it not make sense. If he broke that record then I could understand, try a new challenge. Spurs are looking like a good side at the moment. They are in the Champions League. Why would he want to leave and go to Bayern Munich? To be honest, it’s not a very competitive league compared to the Premier League. I just don’t see Harry Kane wanting to go there, to be honest. If it was a Real Madrid then you might sacrifice the goalscoring record in the Premier League but not to go to the Bundesliga. If Spurs win something and qualify for the Champions League again then things might change.”

After a massive amount of build-up, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona finally hooked up in the Champions League.

The match held a lot of intrigue given the return of Robert Lewandowski to his old stomping grounds, the recent uneven form of Bayern Munich, and the pregame controversy with some players not being happy about their respective roles in Bavaria.

None of that mattered once the teams hit the pitch and Bayern Munich exited with a 2-0 victory over FC Barcelona.

Let’s break it all down podcast style. Here is what we have on tap:

A rundown of the match.

A look at how Bayern Munich’s form went from “not so great” to “damn good” after halftime.

Why the pregame controversies matter and how Nagelsmann can attempt to mitigate things moving forward.

Why Bayern Munich passed its first big test of the season.

Looking forward to the return leg.

Leeds United will have to send Bayern Munich its first bonus payment of €1.25 million after Roca plays in his 25th game:

Joshua Kimmich and Lucas Hernandez were recognized for their respective Champions League efforts by WhoScored.com:

Lucas Hernández and Joshua Kimmich in @WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/IElwlcHyY1 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 15, 2022

Bayern Munich does, indeed, retain a buy-back option on USMNT defender Chris Richards. The Crystal Palace man has made five appearances across all competition and played 199 minutes so far this season:

