Hansi Flick insists Mats Hummels and Mario Götze can still make Germany’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Bundesliga stars Mats Hummels and Mario Götze have yet again missed out on Germany call-up. National team coach Hansi Flick, however, insists the door is open for former Bayern Munich men, along with other aspiring candidates to make his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Hummels was in line for a return to the national team after a year-long absence. The Borussia Dortmund vice-captain, who suffered from persistent knee problems after the Euros, worked hard during the summer break to get in shape for the new season. Although he has made a decent start to the campaign, the defender was left out in favor of Matthias Ginter and Southampton youngster Armel Bella-Kotchap. Nevertheless, Hummels is still in Flick’s thoughts, and his work ethic and fine performance against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Everyone still has a chance to jump on the World Cup train," Flick answered in an interview with DFB, when asked about notable omissions from the squad (as captured by kicker).

“BVB delivered a great performance and defended superbly for 80 minutes,” the 56-year-old noted. “I especially liked Mats Hummels. He is in very good form and looks absolutely fit.”

New Eintracht Frankfurt signing Mario Götze was also offered hope of a national team comeback, although Bundestrainer Flick acknowledged that it's difficult to break into Germany’s offense due to strong competition for places.

“We’re watching what he’s doing, which is really good,” said the Nationalmannschaft boss. “He seems very mature and is very important for Frankfurt.”

While Germany named a 24-man squad for the upcoming international break, Flick will have the opportunity to take two more players to this year’s World Cup. Thus, Hummels and Götze still have a shot at participating in the grand tournament, although the duo will face stiff competition from a host of players such as Jonathan Tah, Lukas Klostermann, Julian Weigl, Anton Stach, Benjamin Henrichs and Karim Adeyemi, among others.