Are you ready for some football? The NFL and Bundesliga sign collaboration agreement

The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) issued a statement indicating that it has entered a collaboration agreement with the National Football League (NFL) to focus on both the United States and German markets:

With this agreement, the NFL and DFL will increase communication and collaboration in the areas of production, broadcast and programming, digital innovation and marketing. The partnership agreement was signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and DFL CEO Donata Hopfen.

The DFL, of course, is the governing body of the Bundesliga.

Goodell is looking forward to the partnership.

“Our first regular season game in Germany this fall also presents an opportunity to work with and learn from some of the most successful sports leagues around the world. The Bundesliga has long been regarded as the leading league in Germany and one of the finest throughout Europe. We look forward to collaborating with the DFL in a process that we believe will be mutually beneficial,” said Goodell.

Hopfen is also optimistic about the possibilities of the relationship.

“The DFL has always worked openly and cooperatively with leagues and organizations around the world to promote the development of sport worldwide. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues from the NFL on a variety of issues and gaining new insights, particularly with regard to sports in the U.S,” said Hopfen.

The first regular-season game in Germany will occur on Nov. 13, 2022 at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. The contest will feature Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Germany will host one regular season NFL game in each of the next four years, alternating between Munich and Frankfurt.