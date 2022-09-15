Breaking: Hansi Flick calls up seven Bayern Munich players for September international break

The final international break before the World Cup is upon us, and Hansi Flick has made his selections for the two Nations League games against Hungary and England.

Bayern Munich’s usual seven have made the cut. In goal, Manuel Neuer dons the captain’s armband. There are no Bayern players in defense, but there are plenty in midfield and attack. Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Jamal Musiala return in midfield, while Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané step in the attack.

Hansi Flick's Germany squad for our upcoming Nations League games vs. Hungary and England #GERHUN #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/XM6VaP9Lbq — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 15, 2022

The main surprise callup of the month is Armel Bella Kotchap of Southampton. The 20-year old center-back used to play for the German U-21 team, but has earned his first ever senior callup after some solid performances this season. Also in defense, Robin Gosens returns to the national team for the first time since last September. There are no true right backs in the squad this time. Lukas Klostermann, who played very well at the position in June, misses out due to injury. It seems Jonas Hofmann will be deputizing as right-back again.

Elsewhere, a lot of familiar names have returned. Borussia Dortmund’s Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt, and Marco Reus, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Timo Werner, Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger, and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündoğan have all made the cut. As this is the final international callup before the World Cup, expect to see most, if not all, of these players make the trip to Qatar.

Germany will play Hungary in Leipzig on the 23rd before facing England at Wembley three days later. Two wins in these games will see Germany qualify for the Nations League finals for the first time in history.