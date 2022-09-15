New contract for Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich could prove difficult

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might not find it too easy to negotiate a new deal with Benjamin Pavard when talks eventually commence.

The Frenchman wants to play center-back and take on a larger role on the squad — something that might not be possible if everything stays status quo with Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Dayot Upamecano:

Pavard’s agents as well as some acquaintances were at Säbener Straße yesterday. A visit to Bayern’s offices lasted over two hours. Nevertheless, contract talks haven’t taken place yet. It was a planned visit by Pavard’s entourage to get to know Säbener Straße better. Pavard is currently not thinking about extending his contract. In the summer, leaving was an option for a while. Pavard’s goal is to get a regular spot at centre-back and take on more responsibility - which is currently unlikely in the long term after signing De Ligt.

Pavard has been rock solid at right-back this season and has even held off strong competition from newcomer Noussair Mazraoui. The 26-year-old does eventually want a position change, which will be an issue if the club’s depth and talent at the position remain the same.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United were among the clubs rumored to be interested in Pavard during the summer transfer window. Pavard’s contract ends in 2024, which would make the upcoming months extremely key in getting a contract extension in place. If that doesn’t happen, Bayern Munich could seek to sell off Pavard next summer.