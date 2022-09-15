Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show — Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is coming off of a huge performance against Barcelona; in a game of two halves, they looked very nervous in the first half and quite assured in the next. Now, ahead of the international break, Bayern must produce a much-needed Bundesliga win against local rivals FC Augsburg. In this podcast we talk about:

Augsburg’s run in the Bundesliga so far

An in-depth look at Augsburg’s last performance against Werder Bremen

Changes that have taken place in terms of personnel at the club

How Augsburg might set up against Bayern

What Bayern’s personnel shortage means for the defense

Who will Julian Nagelsmann play next to Joshua Kimmich?

Who will occupy the front four slots?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.