Sadio Mané reflects on team and individual performance against FC Barcelona

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich beat FC Barcelona 2-0 with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané in the 50th and 54th minutes respectively. The quickfire brace was the difference against a brilliant Barcelona side, whose missed chances proved to be costly, most notably from midfielder Pedri and former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

After being rested against VfB Stuttgart, Sadio Mané started and played 70 minutes in the workmanlike win and lauded his team’s mentality and resilience. “We showed a good reaction, and we’ll continue on Saturday”, Mané told Kicker (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The former Liverpool FC man also spoke about his position in the team and his performance on the night: “I’ve played on the left almost my whole life, so it wasn’t a problem for me. Of course, I can do much better than that. I know that.” The 32-million-euro man has been off the mark as of late and will be looking to correct that against fellow Bavarian club FC Augsburg at the weekend.