Everybody Hates Phil: How one man (probably) ruined what could have been a near-perfect week in the Champions League for the Bundesliga

Things were looking good to say the least.

Bayern Munich had dispatched Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona 2-0. Bayer Leverkusen got on track with a big 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund was playing great and ahead of Manchester 1-0, while RB Leipzig was holding defending Champions League winner Real Madrid to a scoreless draw.

Everything was coming up in favor of the Bundesliga…until Phil happened.

That’s right...Phillip Quinn...one of the most beloved figures in BFW history became the goat (Note: Not the GOAT). From the point of Phil’s unfortunate Slack message, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund fell apart.

First, Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid a 1-0 lead (Los Blancos would eventually go on to win 2-0), but then Borussia Dortmund’s wheels came flying off.

After protecting a 1-0 lead for 24 minutes after Jude Bellingham’s 56th minute tally, BVB let John Stones (of all people) knot the match at 1-1 on this absolute rocket:

JOHN STONES WITH A BANGER. pic.twitter.com/A1ZiBUn2Pi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

Later Erling Haaland (who else?) rubbed some salt in the wounds of every Borussia Dortmund fan:

IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB pic.twitter.com/QSmZ6COy8H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

Like any good Bundesliga fans, we were putting aside any animosity or hard feelings about other German clubs and were wholeheartedly rooting them on...until Phil happened.

Phil, though, did have a reasonable take on what BVB could have done differently to prevent a disaster:

So, if you are looking for someone to blame, we have your guy — who also happens to be our guy: Phil.

In the meantime, we’re trying track down Paul Pogba’s witchdoctor to “solve” our problem with ol’ Phil. Anyone got a number?

Interested in more discussion of Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over FC Barcelona? Check our our postgame podcast!

