AS Monaco eyeing long-term future with Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), AS Monaco is envisioning a long-term future with Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel, who has already indicated that he has no intentions of playing apprentice to Manuel Neuer:

Monaco are happy with Alexander Nübel’s progress and are planning on keeping him in the long term. Nübel has no intention of returning to Bayern as long as Manuel Neuer is still at the club.

Nübel’s situation continues to be curious. Back when Bayern Munich inked the former Schalke 04 goalkeeper back in 2020, it can only be assumed that Nübel must have thought that Neuer was nearing an end to his legendary career. Neuer, however, still has not shown any signs of slowing down, which would seemingly eliminate Nübel from having an immediate future at Bayern Munich.

For his part, Nübel is not ruling out a longer stay in France — or a move elsewhere.

“I’m currently very happy here and feel a great trust. And Monaco is not a small address in Europe. I’m not ruling out anything, Monaco or elsewhere. There are many options. If I continue to perform, there will be many options - whether in Monaco, Bayern or elsewhere. I’m relaxed,” Nübel told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Returning to Bayern while Manu is still there is definitely out of question for me. I certainly won’t do that. I can rule out sitting on the bench at Bayern again.”

Nübel also stated that he is not currently considering a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

“At the moment that’s not a topic for me. It doesn’t make much sense in the current constellation. I have relatively little contact with Bayern, but I’m not disappointed with that,” Nübel said.

Nübel, of course, was a free transfer, so any sale would likely represent good business for the club, but given his performance in France, there could be other suitors for the player as well.

Nübel’s loan with AS Monaco ended in July, while his contract with Bayern Munich runs through the 2024/25 season.