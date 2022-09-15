Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer thinks it had to be an “emotional game” for Robert Lewandowski

When Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer looked across the field, he saw quite a familiar face: FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

In fact, the Polish Hitman came within an inch or two of beating Neuer for a goal in the first half, but his attempt went just over the crossbar. For Lewandowski, it was a night full of frustration (don’t even bring up Pedri missing him when he was wide open in the second half) and Neuer can understand why his old friend made a hasty exit after the match.

“I think it was an emotional game for Lewy because he was very successful in Munich. And you take on a lot there, but we also know him as an opponent. Luck was not on his side in crucial situations. We’re lucky that he went over the bar in one volley and I was there in the second action. We showed a good defensive performance today,” Neuer said (as captured by Tz). “I think he had big plans. But of course we also know him, the defense and I as a goalkeeper. Luck was more on our side today.”

Luck may have been on Bayern Munich’s side, but the squad’s will and desire also played a role in the victory for the Bavarians. For Lewandowski, it will not get any easier at Camp Nou, but at least he will not have to deal with a return to Germany again any time soon.

Interested in a more detailed preview of the game? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We did a breakdown of Bayern’s struggles in recent week, plus a look at Xavi’s setup and Nagelsmann’s options to counter. Listen to it below or at this link.