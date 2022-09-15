President Herbert Hainer reveals his role in Robert Lewandowski’s reception at the Allianz Arena before the Bayern Munich fixture against FC Barcelona

In the aftermath of Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over FC Barcelona in the group stage of the Champions League. In what was neither team’s game altogether, Bayern emerged victorious thanks to a brilliant show-stopping (well, shot-stopping) performance by the Bayern defense. The fact that they managed to make sure returnee alumnus Robert Lewandowski couldn’t be his usual lethal goal-scoring self is testament to their capabilities and class.

President Herbert Hainer, per Tz, expressed his thoughts on a variety of topics, from Barcelona’s transfer troubles, to Lewandowski’s reception.

Winning against this Barcelona side is no tiny feat, and Hainer acknowledged this, expressing his happiness. “Yes, of course we are absolutely happy. We were nervous for the first 45 minutes, we saw that, but we played a great game in the second half, I have to say,” the president said.

It was former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who insisted that fans be warm and compassionate as they receive Lewandowski. President Hainer covered his bases in communicating with the fan clubs who welcomed the Polish marksman back to his old home. “I spoke to a few fan clubs beforehand, they all said that they received him warmly,” Hainer said, further iterating that Lewandowski has left an irreplaceable legacy in his eight years here, having won numerous trophies.

Lewandowski walked out of the Allianz Arena empty-handed — and Hainer believes this has to do with Bayern capitalizing on the second half. “Robert has a heart, but I think the team saw in the second half that they had a good chance and they did well with the two goals,” he said.

Hainer feels that the team, as such, is in an excellent position, citing its quality. He believes, considering how immensely Barcelona have strengthened themselves in a year and how much they troubled Bayern for a good 45 minutes, the fact that Bayern shone in the second half shows their quality. “In this respect, I am convinced that we can achieve a great deal. Of course you need a bit of luck for that, but the team is in a really great position,” he affirmed.

Lewandowski’s move was, by no means, easy for the club. President Hainer recollects the incidents that transpired. Regarding the transfer troubles, Hainer reveals that the issue was raised with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and everything was finally sorted. “At the end of the day, everyone is happy: Robert, that he was allowed to go there, Barcelona, that they have the player and we got money to invest in the future of the team. In that respect everything is good,” the president declared emphatically.