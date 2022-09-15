Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona sets a Champions League streaming record

Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over FC Barcelona in the Champions League set a number of competitive benchmarks. The Bavarians have now gotten four straight over Barça in a span of a little over two years, by a combined score of 16-2. And this latest clash between the two European titans set a UCL group stage streaming record for CBS and Paramount+:

Viewers were treated to a spectacle of modern football at a rocking Allianz Arena. The technical quality on display, dramatic tension, and mesmerizing goals all befitting of a Final.

That Champions League draw was a bonanza for everyone, wasn’t it? From the neutrals to the devoted fanbases of two of the most far-reaching brands in world football, everyone has benefited from this mouth-watering draw. We wouldn’t say no to more matchups like this in the future, either.

Leroy Sané featured in the game with an ice-cold finish one-on-on against Barça and Germany national team keeper Marc-André ter Stegen. The Bayern winger now has eleven goals, eight assists in his first twenty Champions League appearances for the club.

Additionally, Bayern are now thirty games undefeated in the Champions League, a run beginning in 2017 and matching Real Madrid’s run from 2012-2017. The German champions are poised to break it now; only Czech club FC Viktoria Plzeň now stands in the way.

Can Bayern break more records their next time out in the UEFA Champions League? Tune in Oct 4th to find out.

