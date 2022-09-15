France Football dedicates an award to Bayern Munich Legend Gerd Müller

It was only last year that France Football, in a shock move, awarded the Ballon d'Or to Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi despite Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski being the more deserving candidate. Lewandowski received an award France Football created, known as the "Striker of the Year.” Considering the organisation's pattern of snubbing deserving candidates in recent years, the idea that they would fail to give the level of acknowledgement Lewandowski's historic season deserves is not too far fetched, after all.

However, it looks like the Fremch organisation might be en route to doing things right! France Football is dedicating its own trophy to the late Bayern Munich great Gerd Müller, known as "The Müller Trophy.” Müller passed in August 2021, sending the entire world of football into shock. He was perhaps the greatest centre-forward of all time, known for his prowess and skill.

"The Müller Trophy" will be awarded to the best striker of the year, who has scored the most goals for his club and country in one season.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn revealed that Müller's family and the whole Bayern family are very pleased about France Football’s decision. Kahn went on to speak of Gerd's successes and legacy.

"He’s the most successful striker Germany has ever produced, and one of the great centre-forwards in the history of world football. He’s an absolute Bayern legend. No one deserves this honour more than him,” Kahn declared emphatically.

Müller was the recipient of the Ballon d’Or in 1970. He still holds the Bundesliga record for the most number of goals, with 365 goals and even won the Torjägerkanone seven times. “Der Bomber” has a brimming trophy cabinet and it would certainly be impossible to name every single trophy he has won.

For Germany, Müller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances and won the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974, where he netted the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands in Munich.